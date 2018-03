Waihonua . Stunning three bedroom, two bath corner end unit right below the penthouse. Beautiful ocean and mounting views with floor to ceiling windows. Elegant interior finishes. A storage unit and two secured parking spaces close to entry are bonuses! Live luxury Hawaii life with first-class amenities/concierge services. Near Ala Moana Shopping Center, restaurants, movie theaters, Ala Moana Beach Park, and Ward Center. Enjoy Kakaako city living!