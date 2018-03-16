Vocabolo Montarciano

This outstanding property is built on a knoll top with an exceptional view of the town of Orvieto and the surrounding country landscape, in perfect harmony with the underlying nature. The villa is surrounded by an exquisite patio overlooking the blue of the infinity pool and is surrounded by 40 hectares of land that include 2000 olive trees divided into 6 orchards, a vineyard, 1000 almond trees and 200 pistachio trees. The Villa in itself is a private, elegant, silent escape from reality. In fact, the property offers unparalleled town and hill views while maintaining privacy. It is built on two floors an accessed from the main living room whose majestic height and traditional furnishings give the house a sense of infinity in yet a traditional, warm and inviting ambient. The property is comprised of a large kitchen, master bedroom with an adjacent mini gym room, a large bathroom with sauna and jacuzzi and a mini american style "cinema room' that communicates with the main living room. From the spiral staircase that leads to a fine library overlooking the main living room there is a large hallway that leads to three bedrooms and a very large bathroom.One of the main rooms also has a large, comfortable terrace overlooking the hills below. The villa also has a laundry and an ample cellar with a kitchen.