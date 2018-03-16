高端地产新闻
在售 - Bergeggi, Italy - ¥17,518,092
Bergeggi, Italy

Via Dei Pini

约¥17,518,092
原货币价格 €2,250,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6458
    平方英尺

房产描述

Panoramic villa with swimming pool located on the prestigious hill of Torre del Mare in Bergeggi. Looking out over the gulf with a beautiful view of the sea, the villa spreads over several levels, all of them with direct access to the terraced garden, and it consists of a spacious living room, five bedrooms with five bathrooms, a large kitchen and a scenic terrace. The interior finishing is accurate and the design is refined. The external spaces, distributed across multiple terraces, are wide and functional, with a dining area in front of the kitchen, a second fully equipped outdoor area for barbecue, a swimming pool overlooking the sea and a large olive grove surrounding the property. A triple car garage on the lower floor, with direct access to the house complete the proposed solution.

上市日期: 2017年12月18日

MLS ID: 205001002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

