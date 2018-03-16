803 E Durant Street #2

Just 2 blocks from Sliver Queen Gondola, with views of Aspen Mountain. Ground floor, south-facing condo completely updated. Floor-to-ceiling windows front and back, tongue and groove pine ceilings, exposed beams and oak hardwood floors Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters and a fabulous center-cooking island with overhead hood. Living room features fireplace full-length windows, makes for a perfect place to enjoy your coffee before hitting the slopes. Lighting and baths have been tastefully updated. Includes one assigned parking space directly in front of unit, Contingent on Seller finding an acceptable replacement property. Pet friendly, great investment property with strong rental history.