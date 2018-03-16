高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥10,010,248
免费询盘

Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

803 E Durant Street #2

约¥10,010,248
原货币价格 $1,580,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 960
    平方英尺

房产描述

Just 2 blocks from Sliver Queen Gondola, with views of Aspen Mountain. Ground floor, south-facing condo completely updated. Floor-to-ceiling windows front and back, tongue and groove pine ceilings, exposed beams and oak hardwood floors Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters and a fabulous center-cooking island with overhead hood. Living room features fireplace full-length windows, makes for a perfect place to enjoy your coffee before hitting the slopes. Lighting and baths have been tastefully updated. Includes one assigned parking space directly in front of unit, Contingent on Seller finding an acceptable replacement property. Pet friendly, great investment property with strong rental history.

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 152370

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Patricia Marquis
+1 9709254200

