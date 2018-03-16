高端地产新闻
在售 - Fubine, Italy - ¥101,215,644
Fubine, Italy

Via Per Cuccaro

约¥101,215,644
原货币价格 €13,000,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 27986
    平方英尺

房产描述

In Fubine, a small village in the hills of Monferrato, rises La Cascina Meraviglia, having a dominant position and an incomparable 360 degrees view over the surrounding territory. The property is set in 3.8 hectares of land partly cultivated to vineyards. The villa, originally an old eighteenth century farmhouse, which belonged to the counts of Bricherasio, it has been completely and excellently restructured. Currently the building, which spreads over three floors along with a basement, has a double use, partly as residential and partly as experimental oenological research laboratory. Thanks to the cutting-edge plant engineering, the structure lends itself well to be converted in a high standard tourist accommodation, such as a boutique hotel, nestled in a unique landscape setting. The 2,600 sqm farmhouse and the 3,8 hectares of land make the property a truly unique solution throughout the Piedmont region.

上市日期: 2017年10月12日

MLS ID: 191401002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

