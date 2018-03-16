Via Per Cuccaro

In Fubine, a small village in the hills of Monferrato, rises La Cascina Meraviglia, having a dominant position and an incomparable 360 degrees view over the surrounding territory. The property is set in 3.8 hectares of land partly cultivated to vineyards. The villa, originally an old eighteenth century farmhouse, which belonged to the counts of Bricherasio, it has been completely and excellently restructured. Currently the building, which spreads over three floors along with a basement, has a double use, partly as residential and partly as experimental oenological research laboratory. Thanks to the cutting-edge plant engineering, the structure lends itself well to be converted in a high standard tourist accommodation, such as a boutique hotel, nestled in a unique landscape setting. The 2,600 sqm farmhouse and the 3,8 hectares of land make the property a truly unique solution throughout the Piedmont region.