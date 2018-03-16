Via Gramsci

Surrounded by unspoiled nature, dominant, with beautiful views of Florence, beautiful farmhouse of the 1272, originally , convent of the Sisters of the Angels, with two annexes. The structure consists of three buildings: the main house consists of 3 apartments with 2 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a wonderful living room with original fireplace of the thirteenth century. The first outbuilding, a barn in the past is now a beautiful apartment with a living room, kitchen, a bedroom and 2 bathrooms and a winter garden, while the second outbuilding it consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and living areas. Air conditioning is provided in the two annexes. The property has been recently renovated with quality materials and fittings, respecting the Tuscan tradition with a touch of modern design. The property includes more than 8 hectares of land with beautiful gardens; the upstream part embraces a thick forest, the side towards the valley overlooks over 1,000 olive trees and fruit trees: cherry, plum, pear, figs and nuts. The atmosphere is dreamy, it appears almost a watercolor backdrop of the valley. The gradients are won in the most traditional and elegant way, with stone walls that identify additional visual vanishing points and potential paths to go walking. A green oasis with lots of privacy just 30 minutes for Florence. An outdoor pool completes the property.