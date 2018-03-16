91 Ridge Rd

This Incredible Custom-built California-style ranch is a designer showcase with meticulous attention to detail and is a must see! The U-shaped floor plan connects the indoors with the outdoors and allows for separate private living spaces, all on a single level. Home features 5 bedrooms including 4 en-suite plus 2 half; custom tiled baths, a beautiful chef's kitchen with Thermadore range, sub-zero and wine refrigerators and Carrera marble counters. A lovely Master suite and adjacent bedroom which could serve as an office or nursery, and a Separate wing with kitchenette, dining and living areas perfect for use as a cabana or in-law suite. Additionally there is a finished basement, an in-ground pool, a 4 car garage, a wrap around maintenance-free Trex deck and so much more!