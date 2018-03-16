高端地产新闻
在售 - Rumson, NJ, United States - ¥14,540,202
Rumson, NJ, 07760 - United States

91 Ridge Rd

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4332
    平方英尺 (1.58 英亩)

房产描述

This Incredible Custom-built California-style ranch is a designer showcase with meticulous attention to detail and is a must see! The U-shaped floor plan connects the indoors with the outdoors and allows for separate private living spaces, all on a single level. Home features 5 bedrooms including 4 en-suite plus 2 half; custom tiled baths, a beautiful chef's kitchen with Thermadore range, sub-zero and wine refrigerators and Carrera marble counters. A lovely Master suite and adjacent bedroom which could serve as an office or nursery, and a Separate wing with kitchenette, dining and living areas perfect for use as a cabana or in-law suite. Additionally there is a finished basement, an in-ground pool, a 4 car garage, a wrap around maintenance-free Trex deck and so much more!

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 21741793

联系方式

分部：
Heritage House Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kelly Zaccaro
+1 7324928224 113

_