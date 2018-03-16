高端地产新闻
在售 - Carefree, AZ, United States - ¥11,372,402
Carefree, AZ, 85377 - United States

35802 N Meander Way

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6645
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gated and entirely walled handcrafted Mediterranean Estate nestled at the end of a long paved drive. Purposely positioned on this elevated side of Black Mountain, caputuring picturious views from every room. A very private estate, all on 1.6 acres with plenty of space to park your collection of cars and guests when they visit. The residence is exquisitely detailed in a Northern Italian décor with no expenses spared! From handcrafted ironwork to the gold plated faucets, to the crystal chandeliers you won’t be disappointed. Walk along the fountains and water features to the large infinity edge pool and spa finished with mother of pearl! The second level offers decks at every room for breathtaking views of Black Mountain or the boulders. Defiantly a work of art, see MOTION VIDEO.

上市日期: 2018年1月20日

MLS ID: 5711952

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Frank Aazami
4802660240

