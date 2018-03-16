35802 N Meander Way

Gated and entirely walled handcrafted Mediterranean Estate nestled at the end of a long paved drive. Purposely positioned on this elevated side of Black Mountain, caputuring picturious views from every room. A very private estate, all on 1.6 acres with plenty of space to park your collection of cars and guests when they visit. The residence is exquisitely detailed in a Northern Italian décor with no expenses spared! From handcrafted ironwork to the gold plated faucets, to the crystal chandeliers you won’t be disappointed. Walk along the fountains and water features to the large infinity edge pool and spa finished with mother of pearl! The second level offers decks at every room for breathtaking views of Black Mountain or the boulders. Defiantly a work of art, see MOTION VIDEO.