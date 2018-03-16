Located 10 minutes away from the south of Montpellier. You will be seduced by this elegant and refined architect's villa with a living area of 415 m2, on a plot of 3000m2 entirely landscape out of sight. Many terraces, jacuzzi, swimming pool, pool house, gym, independent apartment 30m2. The property features 5 bedrooms including a parental suite with private terraces, bathrooms, independent kitchen, garage, space mezzanine. There is a high quality automation system. Shops are very close from the house by walk, 10 min away from A9 motorway and the city centre of Montpellier, 6 min away from the tram.