在售 - Montpellier, France - ¥12,605,240
Montpellier, 34000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥12,605,240
原货币价格 €1,619,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4467
    平方英尺 (3010.0 )

房产描述

Located 10 minutes away from the south of Montpellier. You will be seduced by this elegant and refined architect's villa with a living area of 415 m2, on a plot of 3000m2 entirely landscape out of sight. Many terraces, jacuzzi, swimming pool, pool house, gym, independent apartment 30m2. The property features 5 bedrooms including a parental suite with private terraces, bathrooms, independent kitchen, garage, space mezzanine. There is a high quality automation system. Shops are very close from the house by walk, 10 min away from A9 motorway and the city centre of Montpellier, 6 min away from the tram.

上市日期: 2017年5月2日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Bailles
330467573410

_