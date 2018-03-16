高端地产新闻
在售 - Oakville, ON, Canada - ¥12,210,807
免费询盘

Oakville, ON, L6K 3T3 - Canada

701-111 Forsythe Street

约¥12,210,807
原货币价格 $2,525,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2158
    平方英尺

房产描述

SOUTHEAST VISTAS…..2182 square feet of luxurious living at its finest! Professionally decorated with a contemporary flair, this 2 bedroom + den has a modified builder’s floor plan for maximum efficiency. Hundreds of thousands spent in upgrades , built-ins, luxurious wall coverings and more. Double door entry leads to a spacious, coffered ceiling foyer and hallway . The combined Great Room/Dining Area is the perfect place to entertain or relax surrounded by windows offering amazing views of both downtown Oakville and the Harbour. A gas fireplace with a metal surround mantle and coffered ceiling completes the space. Large eat-in Downsview kitchen with professional grade appliances, also with south facing views. Walkouts to an oversized terrace from either the Great Room or Kitchen for spectacular vistas and a gas BBQ hookup. The master bedroom with its built-in cabinetry, plenty of storage space, walk-in closet and 6 piece master ensuite with heated floors gives the room a grand hotel suite feel. Built-in cabinetry and desk in the den. There is a second bedroom, a laundry room with a stackable washer/dryer and plenty of storage cabinets. Hardwood floors and custom window drapery throughout. This Suite has only been lived in for a few weeks each year over the past 8 years. Shows to perfection!! Two adjacent parking spaces & locker on P2 level. Enjoy the amenities of the Forsythe Library, Social Coterie, Lounge, Gym and the private landscaped gardens. Concierge service around the clock. Steps to the lake and downtown Oakville with its shops, restaurants and theatre.

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: 30633426

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Alex Irish

