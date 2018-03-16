高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥10,861,217
Paris, 75001 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,861,217
原货币价格 €1,395,000
公寓

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 785
    平方英尺

房产描述

Paris 1er – Rivoli. Rare and prized address: Rue de Rivoli, close to the Tuileries metro. Apartment on the 3rd floor with lift in a beautiful ancient building. It comprises: Entrance with storages, laundry room area and guest toilet, vast living room with balcony at each windows, separated fitted and equipped kitchen, large bedroom with wide storages, superb bathroom bath and wc. Apartment entirely renovated, offering an excellent plan, without wasted space. Quiet and luminous. Cellar. At 100 meters from the Musée du Louvre. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.

上市日期: 2018年1月21日

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Geoffrey Benoit
+33 +330661617550

联系方式

分部：
Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Geoffrey Benoit
+33 +330661617550

周边设施

周边设施
