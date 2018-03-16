Paris 1er – Rivoli. Rare and prized address: Rue de Rivoli, close to the Tuileries metro. Apartment on the 3rd floor with lift in a beautiful ancient building. It comprises: Entrance with storages, laundry room area and guest toilet, vast living room with balcony at each windows, separated fitted and equipped kitchen, large bedroom with wide storages, superb bathroom bath and wc. Apartment entirely renovated, offering an excellent plan, without wasted space. Quiet and luminous. Cellar. At 100 meters from the Musée du Louvre. Paris Ouest Sotheby's International Realty.