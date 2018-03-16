Via Ponte Nuovo

On the coast of Lazio, a few kilometers from Rome, in the delightful seaside town of Santa Marinella, stands this splendid villa of about 400 square meters. In a panoramic position, it dominates the hilly landscape and the sea with a classically inspired architecture with references to the ancient Etruscans, who inhabited the area in the past. Surrounded by a park of about 20,000 square meters, which is protected by additional 2 acres of land, the villa has a modern and functional design, suitable be lived every day by welcoming family members and various guests to spend a relaxing holiday at the sea, or also it could become a structure for tourism or a country house. The main entrance leads to the large living room with stone fireplace, wide windows with direct access to the garden and on the porches. The dining room also is equipped with an additional fireplace and opens onto the broad and well-organized kitchen, the latter equipped with professional furniture and a splendid brick bread oven. The sleeping area is composed of 6 double bedrooms, of which the main one has a walk in closet and master bath; a large study, additional 6 services, a laundry area. The views are free and open on all sides, allowing to have beautiful views from any room, over the sea or over the hills. The sea and the beach are easily reachable and very convenient is the nearby highway exit that allows a fast connection to Rome and Civitavecchia, optimally achieved by the local railroad.