521 S Shore Dr 5a

Act now for the opportunity to own this spectacular bayfront lot in Sarasota County. Boasting almost one-acre and 380 feet of direct waterfront, this is one of the few remaining large parcels available along the coveted waters of the Intracoastal Waterway. Buy as an investment and hold or build your dream estate and take full advantage of this stunning location, which offers incredible views of the bay and exclusive Casey Key as well as spectacular Florida sunsets. A new boat dock is already in place stretching over 140 feet into the water providing access to the Intracoastal, Sarasota Bay, Venice Jetties and the Gulf of Mexico beyond. Located in the community of Sorrento Shores, just minutes from nationally ranked Pine View School, the legacy bike trail and area beaches and conveniently located between Venice and Sarasota and all of the shopping, dining and activities they have to offer.