在售 - Osprey, FL, United States - ¥7,444,330
Osprey, FL, 34229 - United States

521 S Shore Dr 5a

约¥7,444,330
原货币价格 $1,175,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 39354
    平方英尺 (0.9 英亩)

房产描述

Act now for the opportunity to own this spectacular bayfront lot in Sarasota County. Boasting almost one-acre and 380 feet of direct waterfront, this is one of the few remaining large parcels available along the coveted waters of the Intracoastal Waterway. Buy as an investment and hold or build your dream estate and take full advantage of this stunning location, which offers incredible views of the bay and exclusive Casey Key as well as spectacular Florida sunsets. A new boat dock is already in place stretching over 140 feet into the water providing access to the Intracoastal, Sarasota Bay, Venice Jetties and the Gulf of Mexico beyond. Located in the community of Sorrento Shores, just minutes from nationally ranked Pine View School, the legacy bike trail and area beaches and conveniently located between Venice and Sarasota and all of the shopping, dining and activities they have to offer.

上市日期: 2018年1月13日

MLS ID: A4206829

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joel Schemmel
+1 9415874894

周边设施

周边设施
