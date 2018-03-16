Via Vignola

Villa Li Campi rises in the center of Anacapri, surrounded by the silence of the large garden and suspended between the sky and sea. A house of the early 20th century that with elegance preserves intact the sober and rigorous style of the ancient houses (Masserie) of Anacapri. It has breathtaking views and views of Ischia and Vesuvius unparalleled. The villa is divided into two units. The main house features a beautiful lounge, with large arched windows with sea view, which is surrounded by large terraces immersed in the greenery. Two bedrooms with access to an exclusive terrace, two bathrooms, a third bedroom and kitchen complete the main dwelling. A colonnade and a scenic outdoor patio are the true heart of the house and they enchant with their striking beauty. An external staircase leads to the second unit. This consists of a living room overlooking the green, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a third smaller bedroom and a kitchenette / laundry room. Each rooms of the villa has a unchanged and timeless charm.