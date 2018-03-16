Via Regina

Lake Como Sotheby's International Realty are delighted to be able to offer for sale this most elegant Penthouse which has been hewn from the upper two floors of an exclusive lakefront villa, built in 1829. Situated in Moltrasio, the main village of the fabled "Riva Romantica" of Lake Como, this home has been refurbished and maintained by the current owner to an exceptionally high standard and offers tremendous lateral space for the discerning purchaser. The villa is located within moments walk from cafès, bars and restaurants of Moltrasio as well as the ferry dock for "Gestione Navigazione Laghi" which provides regular services around the lake. The Villa Erker Hocevar has been home to two world renowned composers: Vincenzo Bellini and the current owner who composed and recorded a 2011 Grammy award winning album at the villa. On the entry level, the large living/gathering room, with feature fireplace, has spectacular views of the lake and a near perfect sun exposure. The stunning lake-view terrace has two sets of French doors which interconnect the generous sitting room with a large family kitchen which has been designed to an exceedingly high specification and is ideal for entertaining family and friends on both formal and informal occasions. On the same level there is the Principal Guest Bedroom Suite which was historically used as a studio. The upper level offers the lake-view Master Bedroom Suite plus two additional bedrooms and a light filled Jacuzzi bathroom. The condominium provides residents, and their fortunate guests, with extensive communal gardens of approximately 1.25 acres [5,000 sq. metres] designed in the Classical Italian-style, featuring a deconsecrated chapel, a fountain and a bridge leading to one of the rare lakeside swimming pools. A single parking space, internal double garage and boat mooring are available for purchase by separate negotiation. For further information please contact: Lake Como Sotheby's International Realty - Via Olginati, 3 - 22100 Como - telephone 031 5388888 - www.italy-sothebysrealty.com