Architect's big villa of the 70s, full of charm due to highly-rated "vintage" sound. Situated in center of a village with all the conveniences, 5 minutes to beaches, house in a very quiet street. used has 5 bed&breakfast, the vacationers can enjoyed swimming pool, big terrace and the petanque field shielded from pines in a park of 2000m2. Outing of a professional kitchen, a bar and a room for the table d'hôte "catering", everything is planned for a hosting business. This villa including eight rooms with six shower-rooms and two bathrooms, could also receive a big family. All rooms are equipped with the air conditioning. An air-conditioned wine cellar, a walking closet, a laundry and lingerie. Central heating fuel oil, two garages and a carport 3 cars, automatic gate. A lot of possibility for this atypical property.