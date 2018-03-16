高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Beziers, France - ¥6,921,592
免费询盘

Beziers, 34500 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,921,592
原货币价格 €889,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 12
    浴室 (12 全卫)
  • 5166
    平方英尺

房产描述

Architect's big villa of the 70s, full of charm due to highly-rated "vintage" sound. Situated in center of a village with all the conveniences, 5 minutes to beaches, house in a very quiet street. used has 5 bed&breakfast, the vacationers can enjoyed swimming pool, big terrace and the petanque field shielded from pines in a park of 2000m2. Outing of a professional kitchen, a bar and a room for the table d'hôte "catering", everything is planned for a hosting business. This villa including eight rooms with six shower-rooms and two bathrooms, could also receive a big family. All rooms are equipped with the air conditioning. An air-conditioned wine cellar, a walking closet, a laundry and lingerie. Central heating fuel oil, two garages and a carport 3 cars, automatic gate. A lot of possibility for this atypical property.

上市日期: 2016年6月20日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_