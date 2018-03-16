Strada Comunale Di Cavoretto

Newly renovated Villa in Turin in the green hills of Cavoretto. The property of about 330 sqm is currently divided into two apartments connected by an internal staircase. On the ground floor there is the largest apartment with modern finishing; it is composed of a living room with open kitchen, a study which plays as side room to four bedrooms and three bathrooms. In the attic there is a large open-space living area, a bedroom and a bathroom. To complete the property, in the basement there are a gym and a sauna. The perfectly flat garden makes this residential solution unique.