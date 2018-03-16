1480 Ponus Ridge

Private country estate minutes from downtown New Canaan sited on the most stunning flat property with 200 feet of frontage on Rippowam River and unobstructed vistas over open land. Custom built to the highest standards for current owners by noted architect & builder, Alex Kaali-Nagy, this classic stone colonial is rich in architectural details with exquisite millwork throughout. Gated entrance, front & back covered porches overlooking gardens, lawn & specimen plantings. Pool and tennis court sites