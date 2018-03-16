高端地产新闻
在售 - New Canaan, CT, United States - ¥32,913,442
New Canaan, CT, 06840 - United States

1480 Ponus Ridge

约¥32,913,442
原货币价格 $5,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 10256
    平方英尺 (3.24 英亩)

房产描述

Private country estate minutes from downtown New Canaan sited on the most stunning flat property with 200 feet of frontage on Rippowam River and unobstructed vistas over open land. Custom built to the highest standards for current owners by noted architect & builder, Alex Kaali-Nagy, this classic stone colonial is rich in architectural details with exquisite millwork throughout. Gated entrance, front & back covered porches overlooking gardens, lawn & specimen plantings. Pool and tennis court sites

上市日期: 2016年4月20日

MLS ID: 99141955

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Inger Stringfellow

