在售 - Linville, NC, United States - ¥8,553,060
Linville, NC, 28646 - United States

Tbd Howards End Rd

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 39.04
    英亩

房产描述

This is an unbelievable opportunity for complete privacy in a high elevation and established gated community. Enjoy exceptional long-range mountain views from this beautiful location. Large boulder formations with caves, hiking trails and beautiful mountain vistas are at every turn. This woodland forest setting features rock cliff formations unlike no other. In a well-established community right off the Blue Ridge Parkway, it enjoys easy access to Linville, Banner Elk and Blowing Rock; just a short drive to the major golf and ski resorts in the nearby area, and the beautiful Grandfather Mountain. A gravel driveway has been constructed to one of the many building sites. With an elevation over 4,000 feet, the cool summer climate is a welcome amenity. Property is currently in two parcels; however, my be divided back to the original plat of three separate properties with any desirable configuration as long as the 10 acre minimum is met. Please contact us for a private viewing.

上市日期: 2016年1月5日

MLS ID: 195536

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sarah Whitfield - Manager

周边设施

周边设施
