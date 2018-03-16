Tbd Howards End Rd

This is an unbelievable opportunity for complete privacy in a high elevation and established gated community. Enjoy exceptional long-range mountain views from this beautiful location. Large boulder formations with caves, hiking trails and beautiful mountain vistas are at every turn. This woodland forest setting features rock cliff formations unlike no other. In a well-established community right off the Blue Ridge Parkway, it enjoys easy access to Linville, Banner Elk and Blowing Rock; just a short drive to the major golf and ski resorts in the nearby area, and the beautiful Grandfather Mountain. A gravel driveway has been constructed to one of the many building sites. With an elevation over 4,000 feet, the cool summer climate is a welcome amenity. Property is currently in two parcels; however, my be divided back to the original plat of three separate properties with any desirable configuration as long as the 10 acre minimum is met. Please contact us for a private viewing.