在售 - Southlake, TX, United States - ¥6,493,990
Southlake, TX, 76092 - United States

720 Deer Hollow Boulevard

约¥6,493,990
原货币价格 $1,025,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5590
    平方英尺 (0.75 英亩)

房产描述

This stunning transitional home w 4 car garage is an entertainers dream complete with craftsman woodwork, light color palette, plantation shutters, oversized executive office, gorgeous light fixtures, open concept living area beaming with natural light, gorgeous kitchen with intricate marble backsplash leading to another entertaining bar area with ice maker, fridge drawers and french doors leading to the covered patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen equipped with a cooler, warming drawer, grill and claffey pool & spa.

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 13762680

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jessica Smith
+1 2149084724

