720 Deer Hollow Boulevard

This stunning transitional home w 4 car garage is an entertainers dream complete with craftsman woodwork, light color palette, plantation shutters, oversized executive office, gorgeous light fixtures, open concept living area beaming with natural light, gorgeous kitchen with intricate marble backsplash leading to another entertaining bar area with ice maker, fridge drawers and french doors leading to the covered patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen equipped with a cooler, warming drawer, grill and claffey pool & spa.