Ideally located just 5 minutes from Uzès, in a calm and idyllic location is this beautiful property dating from the 18th century. The property of 664m² has been sympathetically renovated and sits in 1.2 hectares of land. This country house, built on over two floors has several reception rooms containing stone fireplaces, traditional wooden ceilings and which open on to the courtyard and terrace and a semi-professional kitchen. The first and second floor consist of 6 large bedrooms each with bathroom. There is also a large private apartments of 139m² built over two floors consisting of a large living room of 46m² with triple exposition, separate kitchen, a large bedroom with panoramic views to Uzès, bathroom an dressing room. A second apartment of 55m² located on the ground floor consists of a living room with east-facing terrace, kitchen and bedroom with bathroom. Outside is an orangerie renovated to include a summer kitchen but which could also be ideal as an artists studio. Also in this area is a third apartment of 52m² with kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. Another independent suite of 27m² links the two buildings. The entire property has been beautifully renovated and maintained and boasts shady and sunny terraces allowing the garden to bu enjoyed at all times of the day. The pool area is set behind an arcade of wisteria with the delightful garden filled with Provencal plants, olive trees creating a true idyllic haven. Close to all amenities and tourist sites. Ideal for a tourist activity and a rare find of the area.