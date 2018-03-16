高端地产新闻
在售 - Venaria Reale, Italy - ¥11,678,728
Venaria Reale, Italy

Via Cavallo

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7534
    平方英尺

房产描述

An ancient farmhouse dating back to the 18th century located in a private estate completely fenced and surrounded by a park, not far from downtown Turin. The property of about 700 sqm has a large entrance which plays as side room to other rooms. On the ground floor, there is the living room with brick vaulted ceilings, a dining room, an eat in kitchen and a tv lounge. A beautiful staircase leads to the upper floor which has three bedrooms, a beautiful living room, a large wardrobe and four bathrooms. The rustic area has been restored to create a pleasant upper loft space and a big terrace facing the garden. The property has an old bakery, a private chapel and two large porches. The charming farmhouse represents an excellent investment opportunity for agricultural or touristic purpose.

上市日期: 2017年10月4日

MLS ID: 169801002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

