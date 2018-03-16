Via Cavallo

An ancient farmhouse dating back to the 18th century located in a private estate completely fenced and surrounded by a park, not far from downtown Turin. The property of about 700 sqm has a large entrance which plays as side room to other rooms. On the ground floor, there is the living room with brick vaulted ceilings, a dining room, an eat in kitchen and a tv lounge. A beautiful staircase leads to the upper floor which has three bedrooms, a beautiful living room, a large wardrobe and four bathrooms. The rustic area has been restored to create a pleasant upper loft space and a big terrace facing the garden. The property has an old bakery, a private chapel and two large porches. The charming farmhouse represents an excellent investment opportunity for agricultural or touristic purpose.