高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Block Island, RI, United States - ¥11,404,080
免费询盘

Block Island, RI, 02807 - United States

244 Spring Street

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2276
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

房产描述

Searching for a stylish, luxurious home away from home? Let us introduce you to this great island property. Beautifully designed and boasting wonderful Atlantic Ocean views, plus easy town and beach proximity, this is an opportunity not to be missed.This three bedroom, four bath home has much to offer. The open living room, kitchen and dining area boasts granite counters and a wonderful center island. Relax in the den, complete with a gas fireplace. The master suite with its large bathroom, invites you to linger. The lower level is perfect for extra sleeping spaces for guests or as an additional gathering space. Fully winterized for year round enjoyment.

上市日期: 2016年1月9日

MLS ID: 1143104

联系方式

分部：
Sullivan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cynthia Pappas

联系方式

分部：
Sullivan Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cynthia Pappas

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_