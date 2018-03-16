244 Spring Street

Searching for a stylish, luxurious home away from home? Let us introduce you to this great island property. Beautifully designed and boasting wonderful Atlantic Ocean views, plus easy town and beach proximity, this is an opportunity not to be missed.This three bedroom, four bath home has much to offer. The open living room, kitchen and dining area boasts granite counters and a wonderful center island. Relax in the den, complete with a gas fireplace. The master suite with its large bathroom, invites you to linger. The lower level is perfect for extra sleeping spaces for guests or as an additional gathering space. Fully winterized for year round enjoyment.