14543 Isleview Dr

MARKET ADJUSTMENT! Newly remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look inside and out. This home is model perfect and the lakefront lot is one of the largest in the community. Showcasing detailed finishes throughout, including granite countertops, crown molding and hardwood floors, the functional floor plan balances customary architecture with a very open plan ideal for family living. The kitchen, great room, dining room, study and master bedroom on the main floor and three ample bedrooms alongside a second family room upstairs. The structurally enclosed resort-style pool and the exceptional outdoor living area is accessed through a retractable sliding door, augmented by the vast lakefront setting. Attached and detached garages complete this optimal lakefront family estate. The detached garage has been finished inside, including heat/air and is currently used as a den/office. It can be easily returned to a functioning garage. The Isles of Lake Hancock is known as one of the most celebrated water ski communities in the world, featuring world-class skiing conditions. Several ski tournaments are hosted at the Isles throughout each year, including world championships in 2013. You can even enjoy nightly fireworks from the nearby Walt Disney World Resort. Lake Hancock is soon to be one of a very few lakes in Central Florida where you can boat to boardwalk boutiques, dine at a luxury movie theater, or fine waterfront restaurants. The Village Marina at Hamlin should be complete around the fall of 2018.