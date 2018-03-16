Via Pesciatina

Close to the historical center of Lucca there is this marvelous 20th century mansion. An elegant facade, typical of noble houses of the first years of the last century welcomes us at the main entrance. The rooms are ample and luminous, with spaces typical of the time. Completely renovated with style and taste, the villa has 6 bedrooms with 6 bathrooms. There is a large kitchen, two large living rooms and several rooms used as laundry, linen room and storage room. In the basement there is a practical kitchen with a nice tavern. The house, on 4 floors, has an elevator. In the property there is another house, completely independent, obtained by an old farm. There is a kitchen with a large living room overlooking a veranda in the garden. On the first floor there are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attic . This property can be used as a receptive structure.