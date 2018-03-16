高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lucca, Italy - ¥8,564,400
免费询盘

Lucca, Italy

Via Pesciatina

约¥8,564,400
原货币价格 €1,100,000
其他

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺

房产描述

Close to the historical center of Lucca there is this marvelous 20th century mansion. An elegant facade, typical of noble houses of the first years of the last century welcomes us at the main entrance. The rooms are ample and luminous, with spaces typical of the time. Completely renovated with style and taste, the villa has 6 bedrooms with 6 bathrooms. There is a large kitchen, two large living rooms and several rooms used as laundry, linen room and storage room. In the basement there is a practical kitchen with a nice tavern. The house, on 4 floors, has an elevator. In the property there is another house, completely independent, obtained by an old farm. There is a kitchen with a large living room overlooking a veranda in the garden. On the first floor there are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attic . This property can be used as a receptive structure.

上市日期: 2018年3月2日

MLS ID: 190701002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eleonora Benetti
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_