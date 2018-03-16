5 mn of historic center Uzès, splendid property of 600 sqm with a ground of 5000 m ². This "maison bourgeoise" built in the 16th century is full of history. The main part offers350 sqm on 3 levels. The garden level hosts an entrance hall, a living room and a dining room vaulted and row, an independent kitchen . The stone staircase leads to the 2nd floor 3 bedrooms with bathroom and separate toilet. The last level profits of 2 rooms, room of water, lingerie. Possibility of extending this level. A flat T3 of approximately 90 sqm is both independent and annexed to the main part. The garden is also pleasant, the shade of an old chestnut will welcome your summer lunches, the swimming pool is located down not far from the orchard. Ancient stables (56 sqm) serve as a workshop with possibility of development, stone shelters ... At the end of the property is a plot of 1291 sqm with a valid building permit ... This place is enchanting: a superb building located on a green ground, calm enjoying a beautiful view on the surrounding countryside and close to everything !!