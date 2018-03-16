高端地产新闻
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥10,705,500
免费询盘

Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥10,705,500
原货币价格 €1,375,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺

房产描述

5 mn of historic center Uzès, splendid property of 600 sqm with a ground of 5000 m ². This "maison bourgeoise" built in the 16th century is full of history. The main part offers350 sqm on 3 levels. The garden level hosts an entrance hall, a living room and a dining room vaulted and row, an independent kitchen . The stone staircase leads to the 2nd floor 3 bedrooms with bathroom and separate toilet. The last level profits of 2 rooms, room of water, lingerie. Possibility of extending this level. A flat T3 of approximately 90 sqm is both independent and annexed to the main part. The garden is also pleasant, the shade of an old chestnut will welcome your summer lunches, the swimming pool is located down not far from the orchard. Ancient stables (56 sqm) serve as a workshop with possibility of development, stone shelters ... At the end of the property is a plot of 1291 sqm with a valid building permit ... This place is enchanting: a superb building located on a green ground, calm enjoying a beautiful view on the surrounding countryside and close to everything !!

上市日期: 2017年6月20日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
_