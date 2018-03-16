Via Morella

Patrician mansion located on the hills of Ovada, in the charming village of Tagliolo Monferrato, not far away from the highway A26, surrounded by a precious secular park. The property, dating back to the mid-19th century, spreads over three levels and it has a basement dedicated to garage and cellars. Structurally well preserved, the building consists of a main entrance on the first floor and of another access in the inner courtyard, which leads to various services rooms and cellars. Both entrances are suitable for vehicles, and from them you may easily accede to the park surrounding the villa, which is extremely secluded and protected by high walls. Interior decoration has been preserved in its original state, precious mosaic floors interleave with antique hardwood flooring and with ancient doors typical of that period.