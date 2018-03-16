高端地产新闻
在售 - Todi, Italy - ¥11,678,728
免费询盘

Todi, Italy

Voc Collarezzo

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
其他

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺

房产描述

This stone farmhouse of 500 sqm with swimming pool, renovated with luxury finishes, is located in the umbrian hills surrounded by a garden (3000 sqm) with fruit trees. The property, in a convenient location, enjoys lots of privacy and a beautiful view of the city of Todi. The house on the ground floor features an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room with fireplace, beautiful veranda, bedroom with en suite bathroom and a relaxing area with sauna. The first floor has five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a study. The property is located in a sunny position, just 10 km from the main roads.

上市日期: 2018年2月15日

MLS ID: 32901002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
