Voc Collarezzo

This stone farmhouse of 500 sqm with swimming pool, renovated with luxury finishes, is located in the umbrian hills surrounded by a garden (3000 sqm) with fruit trees. The property, in a convenient location, enjoys lots of privacy and a beautiful view of the city of Todi. The house on the ground floor features an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room with fireplace, beautiful veranda, bedroom with en suite bathroom and a relaxing area with sauna. The first floor has five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a study. The property is located in a sunny position, just 10 km from the main roads.