Located in a protected estate of 1769, close to the renowned Ramblas and just a few walks from the Mediterranean Sea. Living in the Gothic Quarter represents a living the part of the extraordinary history of Barcelona.The interior will be structured in a large social area with integrated kitchen. Modern, fluid and open to the fantastic views to the George Orwell Square, will be the characteristic elements of it. For its part, the private area will consist of two double bedrooms en suite, one of them with views also towards the mentioned square.The property will be delivered with high-end appliances and home automation equipment to become a high-tech home.The perfect apartment for those who are looking for elegance and high quality in the center of Barcelona.