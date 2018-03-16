Sophisticated & Majestic – In a setting so beautiful – German designed mansionThis German-inspired retreat offers total peace and privacy. Unique and luxurious in design and finishes, the floor-plan encompasses 6 en-suite bedrooms, spacious dining room and lounge, eat-in kitchen, study, TV room, steam room, indoor heated pool and entertainment cottage with the added bonus of a separate cottage. This is your chance to create a masterpiece & put your stamp on Hout Bay. 2 acres of prime land with lush gardens, vineyard, tennis court and uninterrupted views. Sub-divide, Further development or enjoy as is – The options are endless.HOUT BAY – WIR SPRECHEN DEUTSCH!Proximity to the city, a 20-25 minute drive in rush hour traffic along the beautiful coast road with terrific sea and mountain views.With the beach, equestrian trails close to all shopping centres and arterial routes, the Magnificent Chapmans Peak and Cape Town’s best kept secret, Llandudno beach.Markets of Hout Bay & Top class Restaurants on your door step plus the convenience of the Hout Bay International School, Why Wait?