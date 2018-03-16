Via Cassia

This beautiful estate stretches over 10 hectares in the center of the ' Valle di Scheto'. Purchased in 1981 by the current owner, it was completely renovated between 2008 and 2010 with environmental and landscaping projects. Using techniques of Naturalistic Architecture, a unique set has emerged in which the typical shapes and the morphology of the ground are the background to this prestigious property. In this place live in harmony, the ancient buildings, the Garden and the Swimming Pool, as well as various trekking paths, plants for the production of extra virgin olive oil, fruits, vegetables, spices and aromatic plants The property consists of 3 houses dating back to the 17th century once the historic residence of the Princes Corsini. All the interiors have been completely modernized and embellished with decorations and colors inspired by the culture, shapes and colors of the Tuscan Middle Ages. On the ground floor of the main building there are large halls: the reception, the bar, the relaxing room with satellite television, a reading room. Within the building we have a small theater. The Rooms, after a clever renovation respecting the original architecture, are today divided into 4 suites and 5 junior suites, all of which are very large and furnished with elegant period furniture.