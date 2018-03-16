34 Potash Hill Road

Once in a lifetime a property becomes available that so fully embraces the history of New England in general and Litchfield County in particular. Set on one of the most bucolic roads in Connecticut, this proud home sits amidst open pastures offering sweeping views across farmland to the hills beyond. Impeccably maintained interiors are rich in period detail. Offering 7BR and 4.5BA, this is a home for the holidays. The generous public spaces are light and bright and include 3 fireplaces, exposed beams, wideboard floors, and views from every room. A main floor master overlooks the pond. The grounds are open lawn and pasture, with mature lilacs, stonewalls, a heritage orchard and the historic barn. It is time to make a lifetime of memories.