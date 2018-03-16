高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Washington, CT, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Washington, CT, 06793 - United States

34 Potash Hill Road

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3370
    平方英尺 (12.55 英亩)

房产描述

Once in a lifetime a property becomes available that so fully embraces the history of New England in general and Litchfield County in particular. Set on one of the most bucolic roads in Connecticut, this proud home sits amidst open pastures offering sweeping views across farmland to the hills beyond. Impeccably maintained interiors are rich in period detail. Offering 7BR and 4.5BA, this is a home for the holidays. The generous public spaces are light and bright and include 3 fireplaces, exposed beams, wideboard floors, and views from every room. A main floor master overlooks the pond. The grounds are open lawn and pasture, with mature lilacs, stonewalls, a heritage orchard and the historic barn. It is time to make a lifetime of memories.

上市日期: 2017年5月22日

MLS ID: 99187086

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rick Distel
+1 8608686933

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rick Distel
+1 8608686933

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_