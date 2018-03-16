Via Del Gallo Nero

Nestled in the Tuscan hills in Chianti with views looking over vineyards and olive groves towards Siena, this perfect stone villa is what most people are looking for in country living. Its protected position offers a beautiful southern and western exposure, ideal for long summer days by the pool and sunsets. There are also numerous areas around the main house for outdoor entertainment and dining. The house has been carefully restored with much attention to detail, respecting the history of the building and its surroundings. The house has all the comforts one needs including underfloor heating on the ground floor. The main house is 240 m2 which includes 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. There is a 60 m2 workshop, ideal for hobbies. A large swimming pool 5x10 m. is at the back of the garden near evergreen oak woods. The entire property is 1.2 hectares. The olive grove has 90 trees which produce up to 130 liters of extra-virgin oil each year. The property is at the end of a road not too far from the main road therefore the location is convenient, quiet and very private.