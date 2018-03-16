高端地产新闻
在售 - Ponzano Monferrato, Italy - ¥10,121,564
Ponzano Monferrato, Italy

Via Giardini

约¥10,121,564
原货币价格 €1,300,000
  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4843
    平方英尺

The property of Ponzano Monferrato is nestled in the Monferrato hills, recently listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites List, and it is surrounded by approximately seven hectares of vineyards, two of them enclosed. The estate consists of a main building, elegantly and recently refurbished, a large relax area with pool and 360-degree view over the vineyards of Monferrato region and a dépendance with all amenities. The main villa, located in the center of the estate, in a dominant position overlooking the Moncalvo Valley, spreads over 2 levels. On the ground floor there is a living area consisting of several living rooms and a large modern eat-in kitchen. The ground floor is also characterized by a beautiful terracotta flooring and a large insulated porch of about 800 sqm surrounding the villa with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the garden. On the upper floors there are five bedrooms with five large bathrooms, one of them with sauna and spectacular view over the Valley.

上市日期: 2018年1月31日

MLS ID: 211401002301

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ilaria Demartini

