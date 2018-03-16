高端地产新闻
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥14,014,473
Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥14,014,473
原货币价格 €1,800,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 5704
    平方英尺 (7201.0 )

房产描述

At the edge of a hamlet close to Uzès, in the heart of the vineyards, is this beautiful Property of the XVIII th with a living area of ​​530 m². The restoration was carried out with special care so as to preserve its traditional charm. This house is located on a beautiful plot of 7201 m², enclosed and wooded with peach trees, cherry trees, fig trees and apricots and a large olive grove (there is a possibility to acquire additional hectares with olive trees, mazet, capitelle). You will have several relaxation areas, either by the heated salt-water swimming pool of 13 x 6 m with its pool house, or in the shade of the mulberry trees in the courtyard decorated with its fountain. The interior offers spacious rooms including an independent kitchen opening onto terrace, a large lounge of 68 m² with a fireplace and a mezzanine of 48 m². There are 5 good-sized bedrooms, a parental suite with dressing room, 2 complete bathrooms, 2 rooms of water. Lingerie. A superb staircase leads to 2 beautiful attics which can be done up. The old stables offer splendid vaulted rooms arranged as relaxation rooms and ensure you coolness in the summer months. There are also several cellars, a spa, orangeraie, workshop, boiler room, outside parking, kitchen garden, bowling area, and a well. Geothermic heating. A renovation of quality in a peaceful setting.

上市日期: 2017年4月11日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

周边设施

周边设施
