Magnificent property of 390 m² located in a much sought-after village close to the Pont du Gard, 15 minutes from Uzes, close to the N9 and N7 Autoroutes and 30 minutes from Avignon TGV Dating back to the 16th century, this is one of the most impressive houses in the village with a large corbelled balcony and has been beautifully restored and renovated to a high standard. Over three levels the house consists of a vaulted dining room with fireplace on the ground floor, along with kitchen, cloakroom and a separate large home cinema and media room of approximately 50 m². On the first floor there is a large reception room with fireplace leading out to the main terrace, also with a guest bedroom and bathroom off it. The master bedroom with ensuite bathroom is on the next floor with two additional guest bedrooms, a bathroom and terrace with splendid panoramic views over the surrounding village and countryside. The large internal courtyard offers several dining and lounging areas with the heated pool, a huge outdoor stone fireplace and summer kitchen. A rare property filled with charm and original features in one of the most beautiful villages of the area boasting a range of good quality restaurants, shops and post office.