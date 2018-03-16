高端地产新闻
在售 - Rye Brook, NY, United States - ¥15,807,322
Rye Brook, NY, 10573 - United States

18 Hillandale Road

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 5630
    平方英尺 (1.02 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy the privacy of a full acre of lush property with all the luxury and convenience of a completely renovated home! This spectacular colonial in a sought-after neighborhood was redesigned, expanded, and magnificently updated throughout in 2006. The results promise you a supremely comfortable lifestyle, with all the finest modern amenities. The interior is light and bright with elegant formal rooms, great casual space, and a fabulous superbly equipped chef's kitchen. The sumptuous master suite includes a sitting area with fireplace, stunning radiant heated marble bathroom with steam shower and jetted tub, and huge fully fitted walk-in closet. Other standout features include beautifully appointed en-suite bathrooms for all bedrooms, lower level gym, sauna, and playroom, an expansive mahogany deck, level outdoor play space, 3-car garage, and fully updated mechanicals. All this in the award winning Blind Brook School District. Perfection!

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 4802119

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Melissa Kaminsky
+1 9149219263

