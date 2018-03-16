18 Hillandale Road

Enjoy the privacy of a full acre of lush property with all the luxury and convenience of a completely renovated home! This spectacular colonial in a sought-after neighborhood was redesigned, expanded, and magnificently updated throughout in 2006. The results promise you a supremely comfortable lifestyle, with all the finest modern amenities. The interior is light and bright with elegant formal rooms, great casual space, and a fabulous superbly equipped chef's kitchen. The sumptuous master suite includes a sitting area with fireplace, stunning radiant heated marble bathroom with steam shower and jetted tub, and huge fully fitted walk-in closet. Other standout features include beautifully appointed en-suite bathrooms for all bedrooms, lower level gym, sauna, and playroom, an expansive mahogany deck, level outdoor play space, 3-car garage, and fully updated mechanicals. All this in the award winning Blind Brook School District. Perfection!