La Reserva De Sotogrande

Fabulous 6 bedrooms contemporary villa built around an internal patio with a fountain in La Reserva with spectacular panoramic views to the sea and the mountains. It consist of a basement, a ground floor, a first floor and a keep or turrent . It offers 5 double bedrooms plus the master suite with private terrace, a bright lounge with vaulted ceilings and a big fire place, a fully equipped fitted kitchen with office, a dining room, a laundry, an office or study, a TV and game room, a gymnasium and sauna. It also enjoys of a big infinity pool overlooking the mediterranean sea. It is built to the highest standards including underfloor heating, marble and wood floors, Dolby stereo surround system, home automation, and much more.