La Reserva De Sotogrande

Fabulous 6 bedrooms contemporary villa built around an internal patio with a fountain in La Reserva with spectacular panoramic views to the sea and the mountains. It consist of a basement, a ground floor, a first floor and a keep or turrent . It offers 5 double bedrooms plus the master suite with private terrace, a bright lounge with vaulted ceilings and a big fire place, a fully equipped fitted kitchen with office, a dining room, a laundry, an office or study, a TV and game room, a gymnasium and sauna. It also enjoys of a big infinity pool overlooking the mediterranean sea. It is built to the highest standards including underfloor heating, marble and wood floors, Dolby stereo surround system, home automation, and much more.
上市日期: 2018年1月19日
MLS ID: 24663