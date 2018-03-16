高端地产新闻
在售 - Sotogrande, Spain - ¥22,578,874
Sotogrande, 11310 - Spain

La Reserva De Sotogrande

约¥22,578,874
原货币价格 €2,900,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 10494
    平方英尺 (3693.0 )

房产描述

Fabulous 6 bedrooms contemporary villa built around an internal patio with a fountain in La Reserva with spectacular panoramic views to the sea and the mountains. It consist of a basement, a ground floor, a first floor and a keep or turrent . It offers 5 double bedrooms plus the master suite with private terrace, a bright lounge with vaulted ceilings and a big fire place, a fully equipped fitted kitchen with office, a dining room, a laundry, an office or study, a TV and game room, a gymnasium and sauna. It also enjoys of a big infinity pool overlooking the mediterranean sea. It is built to the highest standards including underfloor heating, marble and wood floors, Dolby stereo surround system, home automation, and much more.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 24663

联系方式

分部：
Kristina Szekely Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Gracia Martin
+34956790490

