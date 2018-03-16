高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Narbonne, France - ¥9,926,919
免费询盘

Narbonne, 11100 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥9,926,919
原货币价格 €1,275,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 3767
    平方英尺

房产描述

Magnificent villa with contemporary architecture with views overlooking the city of Narbonne, Clape and Canigou. A mixture of materials in a rare harmony between the concrete and glass. Several lounges, beautiful kitchen with center island, utility room, large living room, 4 bedrooms, 2 en-suite bedrooms, games room, sauna, 3 bathrooms, shower room. Underfloor heating and air conditioning. Garage. The land of approximately 2800m2 offers a large infinity pool with fountain, fully equipped pool house, playground, garden, walled kitchen. Many terraces. A unique property

上市日期: 2016年10月4日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_