Magnificent villa with contemporary architecture with views overlooking the city of Narbonne, Clape and Canigou. A mixture of materials in a rare harmony between the concrete and glass. Several lounges, beautiful kitchen with center island, utility room, large living room, 4 bedrooms, 2 en-suite bedrooms, games room, sauna, 3 bathrooms, shower room. Underfloor heating and air conditioning. Garage. The land of approximately 2800m2 offers a large infinity pool with fountain, fully equipped pool house, playground, garden, walled kitchen. Many terraces. A unique property