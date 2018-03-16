高端地产新闻
在售 - Orlando, FL, United States - ¥12,639,522
Orlando, FL, 32803 - United States

1935 Lakeside Dr

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2803
    平方英尺 (0.45 英亩)

房产描述

This exquisite lakefront property has been meticulously rebuilt in 2008 with modern architectural details, while capturing the character of the original 1940’s home. This 2-3 bedroom with seperate office/study, a 2,800 sf home, with separate guest entrance, is pristine & has incredible views of Lake Sue, a private lake. Attention to detail is paramount, from the custom American Clay wall Finishes, IPE Walnut hard wood floors, winding staircase, custom cabinetry, artisan tile, & original teak bookcase. Kitchen overlooks sunroom with views of water, bar seating, concrete counters, stainless chef-grade appliances, granite bar w/ ample seating & incredibly spacious opening to dining & living areas. Master suite has vaulted ceiling with wood beam accents overlooking balcony to lake. A covered lanai off living spaces invites you to the outdoor living areas, and includes covered cabana w/ summer kitchen, vaulted ceilings & wood accents. Weathered brick around heated pool & spa leads you to a winding tropical path to a pristine dock for beautiful sunrises & sunsets. Perfect setting for entertaining. This beautiful home combines modern amenities w/ mindful preservation of classic craftsmanship & whole house generator. Centrally located in historic neighborhood of Merritt Park close to Downtown Baldwin, Downtown Orlando, a short walk to Leu Gardens and the shops & restaurants on Corrine. Zoned for Audubon, Glendridge & Winter Park Schools. Florida living doesn't get any better, nearly a 1/2 an acre a rare find.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: O5557660

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alison Mosley

周边设施

周边设施
