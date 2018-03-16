Via Dei Cristiani

Charming Villa in the heart of the Gavi hills, only 1 km from the town of Novi Ligure, easily reachable from the international airports of Milan, Genoa and Turin. The property, consisting of a main villa and a dépendance, is surrounded by 5 ha park, within which is a swimming pool, a pond, fruit trees, hazels and chestnuts. The Manor House, of about 750 sqm, fully furnished, is composed on the ground floor of an entrance, a wide living room with a fireplace, a second living room with a piano, a study also with fireplace, a dining room adjacent to a large fully-equipped kitchen and a bathroom. An internal staircase leads to the first floor where there is the master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The same staircase leads to the second floor where there is a large living room, two bedrooms, a study room, a bathroom, a sauna and a spacious ironing premises. In the basement, there are a laundry room, pantries and cellars. A lift gives access to all floors. The dépendance of approximately 500 sqm, consists of a staff area, a porch, a barn, a shed, a garage and the old stables. At the side of the pool house there is also a heated greenhouse and a small multiple use building. The property includes a large oval swimming pool in blue mosaic placed in the heart of the park and served by a pool house with kitchen, bathroom and dressing room.