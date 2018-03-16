高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Novi Ligure, Italy - ¥25,693,202
免费询盘

Novi Ligure, Italy

Via Dei Cristiani

约¥25,693,202
原货币价格 €3,300,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 10763
    平方英尺

房产描述

Charming Villa in the heart of the Gavi hills, only 1 km from the town of Novi Ligure, easily reachable from the international airports of Milan, Genoa and Turin. The property, consisting of a main villa and a dépendance, is surrounded by 5 ha park, within which is a swimming pool, a pond, fruit trees, hazels and chestnuts. The Manor House, of about 750 sqm, fully furnished, is composed on the ground floor of an entrance, a wide living room with a fireplace, a second living room with a piano, a study also with fireplace, a dining room adjacent to a large fully-equipped kitchen and a bathroom. An internal staircase leads to the first floor where there is the master bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The same staircase leads to the second floor where there is a large living room, two bedrooms, a study room, a bathroom, a sauna and a spacious ironing premises. In the basement, there are a laundry room, pantries and cellars. A lift gives access to all floors. The dépendance of approximately 500 sqm, consists of a staff area, a porch, a barn, a shed, a garage and the old stables. At the side of the pool house there is also a heated greenhouse and a small multiple use building. The property includes a large oval swimming pool in blue mosaic placed in the heart of the park and served by a pool house with kitchen, bathroom and dressing room.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 187301002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_