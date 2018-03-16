13675 Vanderbilt Dr 210

Unique and distinctive If you're looking for a single-family home with the maintenance-free lifestyle and amenities of a five-star resort, look no further. This home is for you! This absolutely stunning 4,600 square foot home with four bedrooms, five baths, 13 foot ceilings and gourmet kitchen redefines condominium living. The morning sun warms the guest suites and east garden and the bank of floor-to-ceiling windows take in the entire expanse of the home’s private lush landscaped gardens, private custom designed pool and spa, summer kitchen and gas fireplace. Stunning, sophisticated and upgraded at every possible level, this home is unique in every way. Aqua at Pelican Isle provides only the best amenities for its residents. 24-hour full-service concierge, a magnificent pool and spa with cabanas, fire pit and private boat slips, virtual golf, dog park, theater, fitness center, indoor social room and the fabulous Sky Lounge. Condominium living redefined!