Piazza Statuto

San Michele Castle, with its secluded centenary park, is situated at the heart of the homonymous village. The building rises at the top of the park, and it is horseshoe shaped, with the two wings that spreading from a central body embrace an enchanting courtyard, with its cloister and well. A square tower embellishes the oriental wing, with its terrace facing the lovely view of the country hills and the Alps. An ample entrance with its principal staircase leads to the large sitting room, decorated with a fresco dated 1633, and with a majestic sandstone fireplace. The sitting room gives access to a consecrated chapel and to the main entrance to the park. The ground floor comprises also of the games room, the dining room and a series of other chambers among which the service rooms. On the first floor, that can be reached also trough an internal elevator, there is a magnificent gallery that leads the way to the bedrooms. The estate includes a guardian house, the maidsâ€™ house, a farm building, the barns, the nurseries, and a fruit garden with its own lake.