Via Fortezza

Strategically situated between the city center and the nearby Roman coast, in the quiet and residential Infernetto Eur neighborhood, beautiful villa (320 sqm) surrounded by an elegant garden (1200 sqm). It is distinguished by an excellent internal distribution, being composed of a large entrance hall, lounge, dining area, large kitchen with dining area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, utility room. In the garden, to annex That can easily be re-unified with the rest of the property and that features a living room with kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom. Give added value, marble fireplaces in each living room, the outside oven covered by a patio, the convenient laundry room, the large cellar and the double garage. The excellent level of privacy and the brightness complete the value of the house.