Via Rosano

The estate of Rosano is an impressive historic property dating back to the 16th century. Former residence of the family Spinola, the property features a rectangular shape built around a central courtyard surrounded by a crossed portico. The overall style is distinguished by symmetry and grandeur and it is characterized by the presence of essential decorations that gives it an elegant look. The property spreads mainly over two floors except the two square bastions that rise to the third level. In addition to a couple of magnificent original fireplaces, on the ground floor there are richly decorated halls, a dining room frescoed with scenes of hunting and a billiard room. On the ground floor are located the kitchens with different rooms dedicated to supplies and their maintenance. The Interior find their highest representation in a stone staircase attributed to Borromini, which leads to the main floor supported by cross vaults and to the bedrooms, some of which with fireplace. The third level on the East Wing, leads to the two master bedrooms on the towers, separated by a corridor to smaller rooms originally dedicated to the service. The property is surrounded by an enchanting park which stretches for 2.5 hectares and it includes rare species of plants, an Italian garden and a private pond. It is also part of the property St. Mary Church built in the 13th century and restored in the 17th century whose crypt preserves the tombs of twelve members of the Spinola family, including Ambrogio Spinola, Milan governor at the time narrated in the famous novel 'The betrothed' (I Promessi Sposi) by A. Mazoni.