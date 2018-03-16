Endowed with picturesque scenery and a Mediterranean climate, the Gard – known as “La Provence Gardoise” – is a department in southern France in the Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrénées region, with Nîmes and Toulouse as their respective capital. This fascinating area is much sought after for its wide array of outdoor recreation; from hiking, biking, canoeing to exploring Roman vestiges and portions of France Wine Route, which date back to the 5th century BC. Nestled in the Cèze Valley, Le Mas Saint-Michel is bounded by Côtes du Rhône vineyards, olive groves, the Cascades du Sautadet, and neighbors La Roque-sur-Cèze medieval village. This 18th century stone farmhouse offers privacy, serenity and generous living space. Set on 8 plots of about 7 hectares (17.30 acres), it hosts a revamped main house, a dwelling with unfinished interior, outbuildings, ample parking, two paddocks home to three graceful Friesian horses and arable land. Endless possibilities allow the discerning new owner to fully maximize its potential. Finely redesigned and upgraded from the years 2010 to 2013, the 350 sq m (3,767 sq ft) three-story South Wing – or Main House – comprises a lounge, a dual aspect dining and study/library rooms, an open kitchen, two en suite bedrooms and an apartment.