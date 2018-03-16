730 Hull Ct

This beautiful, custom Panorama-built home offers a classic design and fine craftsmanship to today's casual and elegant lifestyle. Featuring four spacious bedrooms, plus a den, marble flooring, second-level loft, two master suites, multiple fireplaces, wet bar, summer kitchen and more. The lanai and second-story observation deck serve as an ideal place to relax, entertain, soak up the sun or enjoy the expansive waterway views. This residence is located in the desirable Collier Bay area and offers quick, direct access to the Marco River and Gulf. Nice docking facility has plenty of room for your large boat or water toys.