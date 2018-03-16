高端地产新闻
在售 - Marco Island, FL, United States - ¥11,087,300
Marco Island, FL, 34145 - United States

730 Hull Ct

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3959
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

This beautiful, custom Panorama-built home offers a classic design and fine craftsmanship to today's casual and elegant lifestyle. Featuring four spacious bedrooms, plus a den, marble flooring, second-level loft, two master suites, multiple fireplaces, wet bar, summer kitchen and more. The lanai and second-story observation deck serve as an ideal place to relax, entertain, soak up the sun or enjoy the expansive waterway views. This residence is located in the desirable Collier Bay area and offers quick, direct access to the Marco River and Gulf. Nice docking facility has plenty of room for your large boat or water toys.

上市日期: 2016年8月11日

MLS ID: 216051093

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jim Prange
+1 2393936705

