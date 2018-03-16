1314 Dulaney Valley Road

This unique four bedroom, three and a half bath residence in Hampton has been sensitively renovated using the finest materials and design. The main living area includes a stunning kitchen with marble counters, large center island with breakfast bar seating, and a breakfast area. The inviting living and family rooms feature cozy fireplaces, and the bright sun room offers a space to relax or gather. A serene master suite presents a luxurious spa bath, and expansive walk-in custom closets. The lower level has spaces for entertaining with the family and media rooms, as well as a bedroom with full bath, and an exercise room. Extensive hardscaping and landscaping provide for enjoyment of the outdoor experience as much as the indoor. The ample Bluestone patio surrounding the pool provides a captivating area for outdoor entertaining. The property includes a two bedroom, one and a half bath guest house with kitchen and living areas. This timeless treasure is ideally located minutes from Towson, with easy access to downtown or Hunt Valley.