San Donato In Collina

The villa dates back to the 13th century. The main house, of 480 sqm, is arranged on three levels. At the ground floor there is a 150 sqm terracotta tiled patio with stone built pizza oven leads to the main entrance and into the formal dining room with antique fireplace; a spacious living room, a kitchen with direct access to the patio. The access to the first floor is by a sand stone stairway leading to a spacious landing double bedroom with wooden boiserie, air conditioned; single bedroom, ensuite (with walk in shower); master bedroom/ suite, air conditioned and ensuite (with Jacuzzi tub) and with walk-in closet; further double bedroom, air conditioned and ensuite (with bath tub); all bedrooms have built in storage. At the top floor, via a stairway, we can find built-in ample storage and wardrobes. The property has also a delightful studio with private entrance, with all-white elegant decor, featuring a double bed, a living room area with fireplace and built in shelves, bathroom, and private terrace.