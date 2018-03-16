高端地产新闻
在售 - Nissan Lez Enserune, France - ¥7,746,889
Nissan Lez Enserune, 34440 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,746,889
原货币价格 €995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2906
    平方英尺 (7500.0 )

房产描述

Located in a small hamlet in the heart of the vineyard of Languedoc, halfway between Beziers and Narbonne and 15 min drive away from beaches, you will be seduced by this charming property. This charming 270 sqm. single-storey house is built in the middle of a 7.500 sqm. enclosed and bosky park, with opened and shadowed terraces, a beautiful patio which leads to a 12x5 swimming pool. The property was built traditionally with noble materials. The interior comprises a vast and bright living-room with fireplace, an equipped kitchen, storeroom, an ensuite bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, three bedrooms and a shower room. In the basement there is a large garage with a boiler room. The park is very pleasant and features olive trees, and palm trees.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
