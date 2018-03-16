Located in a small hamlet in the heart of the vineyard of Languedoc, halfway between Beziers and Narbonne and 15 min drive away from beaches, you will be seduced by this charming property. This charming 270 sqm. single-storey house is built in the middle of a 7.500 sqm. enclosed and bosky park, with opened and shadowed terraces, a beautiful patio which leads to a 12x5 swimming pool. The property was built traditionally with noble materials. The interior comprises a vast and bright living-room with fireplace, an equipped kitchen, storeroom, an ensuite bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, three bedrooms and a shower room. In the basement there is a large garage with a boiler room. The park is very pleasant and features olive trees, and palm trees.